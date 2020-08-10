Totally punk’d! Jason Derulo is back at it again with another hilarious prank video — and his latest one involves Will Smith.

In a clip posted on Derulo’s TikTok and Instagram pages, the “Savage Love” crooner, 30, was shown receiving tips from the 51-year-old Aladdin star on how to improve his golf swing.

“Why ya filming, man?” Derulo asks, to which Smith responds, “So watcha do with golf is you put your swing on camera and then you look at it [after].”

As Derulo began gearing up to take a swing, Smith moved closer to the Cats actor to tell him to “hold up” and refrain from hitting the ball just yet. It was too late, however, as Derulo swung and appeared to have accidentally whacked Smith in the face.

Smith approaches the camera with his mouth covered before revealing that his front teeth seemingly fell out. The “Swalla” singer attempts to leave the situation after asking Smith if he will “put some ice on that,” but the Oscar nominee then insists that he’ll take his turn.

“Alright, we can just talk about this,” Derulo says, before Smith takes a swing at him.

Smith shared the moment to his Instagram page as well, noting in the post’s caption that “we never saw @jasonderulo again.” In the comments section, Derulo responded: “I know a good dentist … text me back.”

The I Am Legend actor also posted a selfie he took with Derulo after the apparent joke. “I gotta stop inviting @jasonderulo over,” he wrote, while the “Talk Dirty” artist shared the same pic and wrote, “He’s finally embracing his new smile.”

As of late, Derulo has had a series of viral moments across social media. In May, he posted a TikTok of himself attempting to eat corn off of a power drill. The action, however, resulted in him seemingly chipping his front teeth.