Jason Kelce will always have brother Travis Kelce’s back despite fan criticism.

“Please question your brother for the graduation antics?” one social media user asked Jason, 36, via X on Saturday, April 13. “Doing what you did at a playoff game in Buffalo is one thing but doing that at the college where he got kicked off the team for acting like a jackass prob wasn’t [the] best idea.”

Jason had shotgunned beers at Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January, leading to a now-viral moment where he tore off his shirt and climbed out the box window. Travis, 34, had a similar moment earlier this month.

The brothers hosted a live taping of their “New Heights” podcast on Thursday, April 11, which took place at their alma mater the University of Cincinnati. Since neither Jason nor Travis received their actual commencement diplomas, the school surprised them with an impromptu ceremony — cap, gown and all. After Travis accepted his diploma, he chugged a beer.

Jason defended Travis’ behavior on Saturday.

“I know it looks like a graduation from the video, but this was actually at the end of a ‘New Heights Live’ podcast that we put on to raise money for the University’s NIL.” Jason wrote via X. “The university did this to poke fun at my brother and I for never really picking up our diplomas.”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center had previously defended his own choice to go shirtless at the below-freezing Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills football game.

“I mean, honestly one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had from start to finish. Buffalo, Bills Mafia … it was an electric atmosphere,” Jason recalled during a January episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “This was an opportunity to honestly just go someplace and forget about all that and just go have fun and root on [my] brother.”

Jason informed his wife, Kylie Kelce, earlier that day that he planned to take off his shirt and climb out the window to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory. To Kylie’s dismay, Jason made good on his threat.

“I wanted to go outside early and I wanted to take my shirt off then and be out there. I feel like — I don’t know if I’m wrong in my head — I feel like taking your shirt off is a Buffalo Bills thing, right?” he said. “I’m like, ‘Dude, I want the full experience.’ I wanted to take everything off and be out there with the fans. … I feel like at this tailgate I was possessed by Bills Mafia.”

While Kylie, 31, was less than impressed by his antics, another partygoer was on board.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis gushed at the time, referring to girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Travis has been dating Swift, 34, since summer 2023. They are currently enjoying her hiatus from her Eras Tour and his NFL season in California. On Saturday, April 13, they attended Coachella together, where Swift wore a “New Heights” baseball cap.