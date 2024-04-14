Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Jason Kelce Defends Brother Travis for Chugging Beer During ‘New Heights’ Graduation Ceremony 

By
Jason Kelce Defends Brother Travis for Chugging Beer During ‘New Heights’ Graduation Ceremony
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce.Lydia Schembre/Cincinnati Athletics/Mega

Jason Kelce will always have brother Travis Kelce’s back despite fan criticism.

“Please question your brother for the graduation antics?” one social media user asked Jason, 36, via X on Saturday, April 13. “Doing what you did at a playoff game in Buffalo is one thing but doing that at the college where he got kicked off the team for acting like a jackass prob wasn’t [the] best idea.”

Jason had shotgunned beers at Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January, leading to a now-viral moment where he tore off his shirt and climbed out the box window. Travis, 34, had a similar moment earlier this month.

The brothers hosted a live taping of their “New Heights” podcast on Thursday, April 11, which took place at their alma mater the University of Cincinnati. Since neither Jason nor Travis received their actual commencement diplomas, the school surprised them with an impromptu ceremony — cap, gown and all. After Travis accepted his diploma, he chugged a beer.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s Most Supportive Quotes About Each Other

Related: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Most Supportive Quotes About Each Other

Jason defended Travis’ behavior on Saturday.

“I know it looks like a graduation from the video, but this was actually at the end of a ‘New Heights Live’ podcast that we put on to raise money for the University’s NIL.” Jason wrote via X. “The university did this to poke fun at my brother and I for never really picking up our diplomas.”

Jason Kelce Defends Brother Travis for Chugging Beer During ‘New Heights’ Graduation Ceremony
Travis Kelce Lydia Schembre/Cincinnati Athletics/Mega

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center had previously defended his own choice to go shirtless at the below-freezing Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills football game.

“I mean, honestly one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had from start to finish. Buffalo, Bills Mafia … it was an electric atmosphere,” Jason recalled during a January episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “This was an opportunity to honestly just go someplace and forget about all that and just go have fun and root on [my] brother.”

Jason informed his wife, Kylie Kelce, earlier that day that he planned to take off his shirt and climb out the window to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory. To Kylie’s dismay, Jason made good on his threat.

Football Players Who Have Brothers That Also Play in the NFL

Related: Sibling Rivalry! Football Players Who Have Brothers That Play in the NFL

“I wanted to go outside early and I wanted to take my shirt off then and be out there. I feel like — I don’t know if I’m wrong in my head — I feel like taking your shirt off is a Buffalo Bills thing, right?” he said. “I’m like, ‘Dude, I want the full experience.’ I wanted to take everything off and be out there with the fans. … I feel like at this tailgate I was possessed by Bills Mafia.”

Lavender Memory Foam Topper

Deal of the Day

This ‘Lavender-Infused’ Memory Foam Topper Is On Sale — Just $37! View Deal

While Kylie, 31, was less than impressed by his antics, another partygoer was on board.

Jason Kelce Defends Brother Travis for Chugging Beer During ‘New Heights’ Graduation Ceremony
Ed Kelce, Travis Kelce, Donna Kelce and Jason Kelce. Isabella Marley/Cincinnati Athletics/Mega

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis gushed at the time, referring to girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Travis has been dating Swift, 34, since summer 2023. They are currently enjoying her hiatus from her Eras Tour and his NFL season in California. On Saturday, April 13, they attended Coachella together, where Swift wore a “New Heights” baseball cap.

In this article

Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!