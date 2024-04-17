While Travis Kelce attempted to explain away his controversial beer chug, brother Jason Kelce started a new conversation about why people should actually be upset.

During the Wednesday, April 17, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis, 34, addressed the backlash after a live taping ended with him chugging a beer at an impromptu graduation ceremony at their alma mater.

“Lastly, we ended the night in a truly epic fashion. Since neither of us got a chance to walk during our graduation ceremonies,” Travis explained about how he and Jason, 36, previously graduated from the University of Cincinnati. “We both already got our degrees, so all of you that are thinking this was a graduation ceremony because we just finished our degrees and it was a very serious thing, it was kind of a fun way to close out the night.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end clarified why he ended up chugging a beer during the informal event, adding, “Hopefully you can understand that me chugging the beer was because I had a beer in my hand and I had to receive the diploma. I had to get the beer out of my hand some way and I might as well just finish it. It happened to be full, I don’t know how that happened.”

Jason, however, pointed out that Travis didn’t successfully finish his drink. “There was still beer pouring out of it,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center noted, to which Travis replied that there was just “foam” left in the cup.

The siblings subsequently got into a disagreement over whether Travis completed his beer chug.

“If there’s anything anyone should be upset with is that you didn’t finish that chug,” Jason added. “[It was] not a successful chug.”

Travis disagreed with Jason, saying, “I did finish it. You were scared to brace me. You were terrified. You don’t want the misery that is coming.”

Jason continued to argue that Travis didn’t actually finish his drink. “I think if you would have finished your beer then people would be way less upset with you,” he joked. “People chug out of beer cans all the time. If there’s that much foam coming out of the can then universally we can accept that that is not a complete chug.”

Travis ended the back-and-forth by claiming that he could “chug faster” than his brother. He also reiterated that fans shouldn’t get upset about the event because it “wasn’t that serious.”

Earlier this month, Jason defended Travis’ behavior after it made headlines, writing via X, “I know it looks like a graduation from the video, but this was actually at the end of a ‘New Heights Live’ podcast that we put on to raise money for the University’s NIL. The university did this to poke fun at my brother and I for never really picking up our diplomas.”

Jason is no stranger to shotgunning beer as well. While attending Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January, Jason notably took his shirt off and climbed out the suite in excitement.

“I mean, honestly one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had from start to finish. Buffalo, Bills Mafia … it was an electric atmosphere,” he recalled during a January episode of their podcast. “This was an opportunity to honestly just go someplace and forget about all that and just go have fun and root on [my] brother.”

Jason explained at the time that it was always the plan for him to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory in style.

“I wanted to go outside early and I wanted to take my shirt off then and be out there. I feel like — I don’t know if I’m wrong in my head — I feel like taking your shirt off is a Buffalo Bills thing, right?” he added. “I’m like, ‘Dude, I want the full experience.’ I wanted to take everything off and be out there with the fans. … I feel like at this tailgate I was possessed by Bills Mafia.”