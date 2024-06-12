Jason Kelce thinks his brother, Travis Kelce, will have one person to thank when he takes home a Kids’ Choice Award: his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“I mean, dude, if it’s kids [voting] you’re winning this by a f–king landslide,” Jason, 36, joked on the Wednesday, June 12, episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

Travis, 34, is nominated for the Favorite Male Sports Star award alongside his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, famed soccer players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as well as NBA stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

“You think so? You think I got the kids?” Travis asked, to which Jason replied, “I’m just letting you know, my demographic when I went outside used to be fat, hairy guys. That used to be who, like, if I was out in public was going to stop me and say, ‘Hey, I like you Jason Kelce.’ Football guys, fat, hairy guys. Now, I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

He continued, “That is, like, where my bread and butter’s at. 12 to 14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the brother of Travis, dating Taylor Swift.’ So I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that you’re not winning this award if it’s truly chosen by children.”

Jason quipped that they should just hand Travis the award “right now,” to which the tight end promised, “I’ll make sure I keep influencing the kids to do the right things in this world.”

Travis noted that it’s “insane” his name is on the list alongside athletes like LeBron, 39, and Messi, 36. “Just goes to show you how impactful the NFL is,” Travis said with a laugh.

Jason, for his part, thought it made sense that Travis was included. “You guys have won two of the last two Super Bowls, you’re going for a third one,” he said. “In the sport of football, that’s pretty ridiculous.”

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

Swift, who has been dating Travis since the summer of 2023, has been nominated for six awards herself this year, including Favorite Female Artist, twice for Favorite Music Collaboration, Favorite Album, Favorite Global Music Star and Favorite Ticket of the Year.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards airs on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET.