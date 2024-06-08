Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, get a lot of fan attention — but they know it’s nothing compared to his brother Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and her level of fame.

“It’s been crazy [and] then Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level and that’s a whole other side of it,” Jason, 36, said during the Friday, June 6, episode of Andrew Santino’s “Whiskey Ginger” podcast. “Like, Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them for a second. This is a whole other situation here [and] I don’t even know how to, like, you can’t be a normal person at that point.”

Jason has been married to Kylie, 31, since 2018 in the middle of his tenure as a football center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The couple’s notoriety grew as Jason and Travis, 34, became the first siblings to face off in the Super Bowl last year. Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs won the big game five months before the tight end started dating Swift, also 34.

Travis initially wasn’t used to the amount of attention that Swift commanded when they started seeing each other but has not run away from it.

“Obviously, I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it,” Travis, a three-time Super Bowl champion, told WSJ. Magazine in a November 2023 profile. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. … The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

As Travis and Swift’s romance continued to heat up, her fans started watching more of his NFL games. Swifties also began supporting Jason, who retired from the Eagles in March, and his down-to-earth wife, Kylie.

“She should be [more famous than me] no doubt,” Jason joked of Kylie, with whom he shares three daughters, during the Friday podcast episode. “So, we did the [Kelce] documentary a few years ago and… I think she’s a little bit uncomfortable with how much it’s become and our family’s out there, like, people know what our kids look like.”

He continued, “We’ve tried to retract from that a little but, I think she enjoys the fact that she gets to go and do charitable outings [and] she gets to give back to the community [and] do clinics with little girls [for] field hockey and all these other things.”

According to Jason, there are a few aspects of fame that Kylie was “more hesitant” to accept that she “didn’t really sign up” for when she married the now-retired center.

“I’m like, ‘We’re going to be all right [and] we’re getting through it,’” Jason explained. “It gets to be too much at times and it’s hard to always be available, … but I think, more often than not, it’s awesome whenever you’re doing that stuff and the vast majority of people are beyond just respectful and appreciative.”

Jason further knows that he — along with his family — is “in a position of great fortune” all thanks to “really, really big fans.”