Will he or won’t he? Jason Lewis revealed whether or not he will invite any of his Sex and the City costars to his upcoming wedding to fiancée Liz Godwin.

The Midnight, Texas actor, 48, who played Kim Cattrall’s character’s love interest Jerry “Smith” Jerrod on the HBO series, admitted that all invited guests will be determined by his 28-year-old future wife. “You’d have to ask her. She’s the boss,” Lewis told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls runway show at Neuehouse Hollywood on March 8.

“I’m more, like, the reminder [person] to make sure you enjoy yourself [and] that this is about you too,” he continued, noting his role in the wedding planning process. “We’re just starting to get into it. We’re typically pretty low-key and more about making sure everybody’s enjoying an experience. So, we’ll get there.”

Lewis got engaged to Godwin last month. On the subject of his proposal, he dished on the “amazing” way he popped the question.

“It went pretty good. We got some really good videos. I caught her off guard really well. I did barefoot,” he explained at the event. “It was a beach picnic [and] climbing day. [I] stuck her on a rope right about sunset. Me and my friends sprinted up behind the back of the cliff and I tied myself in so nobody died, and clipped her to me and did the thing.”

Lewis also gushed about Godwin, adding, “Man, I’m lucky. I’ve got a really, really great girl. It was really good before then and it hasn’t gotten any worse.”

Before finding love with Godwin, the Brothers & Sisters actor notably dated Rosario Dawson. The estranged duo were together from 2004 until they called it quits in November 2006. During their relationship, they were living together.

Aside from Lewis’ love life, the California native is best known for appearing on Sex and the City’s sixth and final season in addition to its two subsequent movies. Speaking to E! News in 2018 about the popular franchise, Lewis opened up about whether he’d ever be interested in reprising his role.

“Absolutely, why not?” he said at the time. “If they can write a good story, I don’t think they should just do it to do it, though.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber