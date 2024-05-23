Jason Mewes isn’t betting against longtime pal Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage.
“I would be shocked,” Mewes, 49, told TMZ on Wednesday, May 22, when asked if he thought Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, would call it quits.
Mewes has known Affleck for years since they costarred in Dogma and Chasing Amy, among other ‘90s comedies. In August 2022, Mewes was a guest at Affleck and Lopez’s wedding in South Carolina.
“I’m being sappy,” Mewes told the outlet on Wednesday, recalling that at their wedding, “When you were there watching their interactions, the singing — she sang to him — it just seemed after 20 years and them and everything that’s going on, [to be] very sincere and real.”
Mewes said he hasn’t kept in touch with Affleck since he and Lopez exchanged vows, but he questioned the reports that Affleck moved out of the couple’s shared Beverly Hills home amid marital tension.
“Maybe he’s busy working and she’s working and it’s too much with the kids,” he said. “I’m not saying that’s what it is — I don’t know.”
On Thursday, May 16, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Affleck and Lopez were “having issues” in their relationship that began several months ago when Lopez “started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”
An additional insider told Us that Lopez had looked at an investment property in L.A., while a third source noted that Affleck moved out of the pair’s home “several weeks ago.”
A separate insider said the duo have no plans to separate just yet.
Neither Affleck nor Lopez has directly addressed the rumors of trouble in paradise, yet they both continue to be seen sporting their wedding rings. On Tuesday, May 15, Affleck wore his wedding band while dining out in Santa Monica. At the time, his wife was miles away attending the Mexico City premiere of Atlas, her new Netflix sci-fi flick, without him on her arm.
The couple, famously known as Bennifer, first got together in the early Aughts, when they sparked a romance on the set of Gigli. Affleck proposed in 2002 and they ended their engagement more than a year later.
Then, in 2021, they rekindled the flame, to their fans’ delight, and tied the knot the following year.
Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is rooting for the two to stay together.
Garner, 52, “is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 21. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”