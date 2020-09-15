Superheroes stick together. Jason Momoa backed up his Justice League costar Ray Fisher’s claims misconduct on the set of the 2017 film and called for action from Warner Bros.

“THIS S–T HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT,” the Aquaman star, 41, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 14, alongside a photo of him and Fisher. “@ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION.”

The Hawaii native explained that he “think[s] it’s f—ked up” that a “fake Frosty announcement without my permission” was made in order to “try and distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the s–tty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots.”

Momoa seemed to be referencing a Deadline story that revealed the actor as the voice of Frosty the Snowman in a live-action Warner Bros. film about the fictional character. It was published in July, shortly after Fisher’s claims were made.

“Serious stuff went down,” the Baywatch alum added. “It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. Aloha j.”

Fisher accused director Joss Whedon in July of inappropriate actions on the set of the DC Comics film.

“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable,” the Maryland native tweeted.

He then declared that “Accountability > Entertainment” and claimed that former president of DC Entertainment Geoff Johns and producer Jon Berg “enabled” Whedon’s actions.

The Cyborg star called out the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator, 56, a week after he posted a video from 2017, in which Fisher commended Whedon for stepping in and handling reshoots when Justice League’s initial director Zack Snyder wasn’t available.

“Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him,” Fisher said in the 2017 clip, which he later took back in June, writing, “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

The Zack Synder’s Justice League actor later alleged via Twitter that “During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career.”

After launching an investigation into the claims in August, Warner Bros. issued a statement earlier this month regarding Fisher’s allegations.

“In July, Ray Fisher’s representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr. Fisher about his concerns during the production of Justice League,” the statement read in September via Entertainment Weekly. “In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he’d had with the film’s creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted. Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film’s writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters.”

The statement continued: “Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third-party investigator. This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide.”

Fisher then updated his fans on Monday with more details about the third-party investigation.

“To-date, the ‘independent’ firm hired by @wbpictures has conveniently avoided contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR. They’ve also started interviews with (and have since ghosted) witnesses that have implicated former and current top level executives,” he tweeted.

The Good, the Bad, and the Confused actor continued: “Others (including an implicated individual that called me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We will not let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that best suit @wbpictures’ false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with stories WILL be heard! A>E.”

Following Momoa’s support, Fisher gave his friend a shout-out for having his back as well.

“If you still think Jason playing Frosty was EVER a real thing—please wake up!” the True Detective alum tweeted. “Hopefully now people see the depths that some are willing to go to hide the truth. To think they believed my brother would sellout the cast/crew of JL for a corncob pipe and a button nose…”