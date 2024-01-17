Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz are still close as ever following the Aquaman star’s divorce from Lisa Bonet.

Momoa, 44, and Kravitz, 59, were recently spotted by an Us Weekly eyewitness “chatting quite a bit” at an industry event, proving that their “good friendship” has withstood their blended family shakeup. (Bonet was previously married to Kravitz from 1987 to 1993 and they share one daughter, Zoë, 35.)

“They were laughing and joking a lot,” the eyewitness exclusively told Us on Tuesday, January 16. “They hugged when they first saw each other and it was obvious they had a really good rapport.”

Although the meetup was days after Bonet, 56, filed for divorce from Momoa on January 8, the Justice League actor looked to be “in great spirits” and had a “good time mingling,” said the eyewitness.

Despite Bonet and Momoa calling it quits for good, their divorce was settled just one day after her filing, with the former couple agreeing to joint custody of their kids, daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. The former Cosby Show actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and listed October 7, 2020, which would’ve marked their three-year wedding anniversary, as the date of their separation.

Bonet and Momoa publicly announced their split in January 2022 after five years of marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the former couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “And so, we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Their statement concluded, “We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children.”

At the time, a separate source exclusively told Us that the duo’s differing personalities caused “friction” ahead of their split.

“He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued,” the insider said at the time. “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives. Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

Momoa and Bonet met through mutual friends and were romantically linked in 2005. They wed 13 years later in October 2017.