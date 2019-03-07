Jason Momoa had a scary morning after his private plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

The Aquaman star, 39, took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 6, to share the story from the tarmac where he was grounded outside Palm Springs International Airport in California.

“We got ourselves a slight delay,” he said in a video. “Half-hour out of Palm Springs, and the plane wanted to start a fire. So, yeah, good old fire department, gotta love ‘em. Looks like we’re driving.”

Members of the Palm Springs Fire Department came to the rescue and checked out the aircraft. A post on the department’s Instagram page revealed that the fire scare “turned out to be a false alarm but the ARFF [Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting] Lads were on the ready.”

Alongside a photo of Momoa giving a thumbs-up while standing next to a firefighter, the Instagram caption continued, “ARFF Engineer Andy Meza told his crew, ‘Not on my watch boys…not on my watch.’ … It’s always nice to meet cool people. #aquaman #palmsprings #firefighters #bestjobintheworld.”

Though the incident ended up being a false alarm, the Game of Thrones alum decided to take a different plane anyway. “All right, round two,” he said in his Instagram Stories. “Got the pack. Friends came to pick me up.”

City spokeswoman Amy Blaisdell told USA Today that Momoa had been traveling from Los Angeles to Phoenix when the emergency landing occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday. There were seven people aboard the Cessna Citation 560 XL plane, and airport service was not disrupted.

Scary incident aside, the actor has been having a hugely successful year. In late January, Aquaman surpassed The Dark Knight Rises as the highest-grossing DC Comics film in history after surpassing the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Weeks later, Us Weekly readers voted Momoa as the Hottest Hunk in Hollywood, beating out 29 other hotties such as Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and John Krasinski.

Momoa has been married to Lisa Bonet since 2017. They share daughter Lola, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10.

