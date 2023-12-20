Kanye West just launched an unlikely collaboration with a cast member from Selling Sunset: Jason Oppenheim, who’s selling West’s 4,000-square-foot Malibu home.

Oppenheim, 46, listed the four-bedroom, five-bedroom property for $53 million, but there’s a catch. The home has no doors, windows, plumbing, architectural finishes or HVAC system and isn’t wired for electricity. Call it a luxury fixer-upper?

“It will take several million dollars for the house to be finished,” Oppenheim told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, December 19, adding that the home is currently a blank canvas. “Much of the architectural integrity and the architectural value of the house exists.”

Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Tadao Ando, the California home was built in 2013 by financier Richard Sachs, who sold the home for $75 million in 2020. West, also 46, purchased the home in 2021 for $57.25 million.

“Best known for his minimalist structures and his assured use of reinforced concrete, Ando’s trademark design of ‘smooth-as-silk’ concrete is wholly present in the structure and surface of the home,” reads a description of the home on The Oppenheim Group’s website. “Constructed of approximately 1,200 tons of concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement and 12 massive pylons driven more than 60 feet into the sand with AD100 architecture firm Marmol Radziner acting as executive architect and general contractor, the structure is an everlasting beacon of permanence on California’s coastline.”

The property also boasts ocean views from every room and approximately 1,500 square feet of outdoor decks. The home sits on a lot measuring 5,674 square feet. The O Group’s listing describes it as “an exceedingly rare architectural achievement that should be seen as a masterful work of art, rather than just a residence.”

Oppenheim declined to say why West wants to sell the home. In September, the rapper was sued by a contractor who worked on the property and also served as a live-in caretaker. According to court documents, the contractor alleged he was forced to work 16 hours a day and sleep on the floor near open insulation.

He went on to allege that West owes him more than $1 million in unpaid wages and fired him after he refused to rip out the house’s electrical system and replace it with large generators, which he believed would be a fire hazard.

“Plaintiff was terminated for not complying with Defendants’ dangerous requests,” read the lawsuit. “Specifically, when Plaintiff refused to engage in unlawful conduct or to engage in activity that would further cause him physical injury, Mr. Ye responded, ‘If you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to work for me, I’m not gonna be your friend anymore and you’ll just see me on TV.’ Plaintiff replied, ‘I don’t watch TV.’ Mr. Ye ended the exchange with ‘leave.’”

West denied the allegations.