Jason Priestley and wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley are nearing 20 years of marriage, and they are still having “fun” together on a daily basis.

“We laugh every day. We giggle,” Naomi, 48, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly of the couple’s secrets to a successful marriage. “Jason makes me laugh so hard, and I think I make him laugh too sometimes.”

Naomi calls her husband, 54, her “best friend,” gushing, “Sometimes it just hits you how lucky you are.”

The pair met by chance 24 years ago while crossing the street in London. They tied the knot in May 2005 and have since welcomed daughter Ava, 17, and son Dashiell, 14.

Although their lives are hectic — Jason and Naomi’s latest joint venture is opening a Studio Pilates International location in their new home city of Nashville this fall — they maintain a balanced relationship by keeping things light.

“We have a lot of fun together,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum tells Us. “We try not to let the little things get to us.” (Note: The couple spoke to Us Weekly over a week before the death of Jason’s friend and costar Shannen Doherty at age 53.)

Jason and Naomi also prioritize their marriage by making sure they aren’t apart for more than three weeks at a time. If they’re separated too long, the “wheels can just fall off,” Naomi notes.

To remedy the situation, the twosome schedule regular dates and work out together when possible.

“We lift, take a Pilates class and go hike in the park,” Jason shares. Naomi jokes then “we’ll have a boozy breakfast and ruin it all!”

The couple, who moved to Nashville in 2021, previously told Us that Pilates has further strengthened their bond.

“When we started looking around for an opportunity for something to do together in Nashville to help build a community there — you know, of course, Naomi sparked to the idea of a Pilates franchise that she could then invite even more people into the tent with her,” Jason told Us in July, revealing that he turned the to exercise after breaking his back in 2002.

He noted that Naomi, who is a certified NASM CPT, Pilates Sports Center instructor and Mad Dogg trainer, found Studio Pilates International. It is “an amazing workout,” Jason said of the fitness regimen.

Naomi added that the “safe” and “accessible” classes are “designed by a physiotherapist” so it is “scientifically proven, you will feel the burn.”

Earlier this year, Naomi toasted to the pair’s new venture while praising her husband of nearly two decades.

“Feeling so grateful,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “Not only are we celebrating our 19th wedding anniversary in the next few days, but I am excited to share I just signed a lease to open a Pilates Studio here in Nashville 🙌🏼🙏🏻☺️.”

