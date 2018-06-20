Jax Taylor is no stranger to monkey business! The Columbus Zoo just announced they named a baby vervet monkey after the Vanderpump Rules star.

“Meet Jax Taylor, the newest edition to the vervet troop! He got his name from Vanderpump Rules! At the Columbus Zoo, there are a total of eight vervet monkeys,” Hillary, an animal care specialist, began on the Columbus Zoo’s Instagram page on Tuesday, June 20. “This little guy was born on April 12, 2018. In the top picture, you can see Jax Taylor’s ultrasound when he was 123 days old in Sassie’s womb … Today, Jax is 10 weeks old! You can usually find Jax hanging off of his mom Sassie, learning to navigate his new surroundings by jumping on logs, climbing trees, or climbing his big brother, Junior!”

The 38-year-old reality TV personality was excited by the tribute, and responded to the Ohio zoo on Twitter.

“This is amazing!!! @ColumbusZoo thank you! Now I need to pay a visit,” Taylor tweeted. After the Columbus Zoo replied that they would be “happy to welcome” him at the zoo, Taylor added, “You guys are amazing… let me know if that little guy needs anything.”

The Bravo star’s fiancée, Brittany Cartwright, chimed in on Twitter and called the monkey named after her man “SO cute.” Fellow Vanderpump Rules castmate Tom Schwartz also shared the zoo’s post on his Instagram Story, writing, “High praise @columbus_zoo.”

Taylor has starred on Vanderpump Rules since season 1, which premiered in January 2013. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, meanwhile, was named the No. 1 zoo in the United States by USA Travel Guide in 2012.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is currently filming season 7, and the series is expected to return to Bravo later this year. Lala Kent exclusively told Us Weekly on June 15 that the upcoming seventh season is going to be “crazy, just like always.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!