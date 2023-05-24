Adding more context. Jax Taylor shared new details that allegedly took place moments after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had sex for the first time.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, discussed the details of their former costar’s affair during the Tuesday, May 23, episode of their “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast.

Kristen Doute, who was a guest on the episode, addressed comments about how Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, hooked up outside of his shared home with Ariana Madix. “I did not know that they had sex in Raquel’s car — that one-night stand — and Ariana had to let him in through the Ring app,” the Michigan native, 40, said about the August 2022 incident.

In response, Cartwright, 34, said the revelations about Sandoval and Leviss’ secret romance “boiled” her blood. Taylor, meanwhile, claimed the TomTom co-owner had a hostile reaction when he returned home.

“And he got mad at [Ariana] because she wasn’t answering the door or she wasn’t answering her phone,” the former sweater designer added, which Doute and Cartwright agreed with during the podcast.

Madix, 37, originally shared how she found out about her ex-boyfriend’s infidelity during the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules.

“So I went with Tom to TomTom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz’s,” the Florida native said on the May 17 episode. “That’s when I called Raquel and I started, like, making her, like, f—king tell me, ‘What the f—k? When did this start?’ She said, ‘Right after the girls’ trip.’ I’m like, ‘You mean right after Charlotte died?'”

The Something About Her cofounder went on to share the different versions she received from Sandoval and Leviss.

“She said they kissed. Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f—ked in her car that night,” Madix continued. “And he didn’t have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in. My emotions were clearly all over the place [about the affair] and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Madix called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity. Viewers were offered a glimpse into their split two months after the news made headlines.

“I regret every moment I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You are worth nothing and I want you feel that deep in your soul,” Madix told the bar owner in the finale. “I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman who stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you. Hear my words and know that is how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor has since shed more light into the scandal. “To be very clear, I didn’t lose him,” she said on the Wednesday, May 24, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “He lost me. But I think that I trusted in him so much … that I trusted his perspective on things.”

Madix also weighed in on whether she considers Sandoval a “pathological” liar after he shared his version of events on and off screen.

“It’s now hard for me to look back at nine years and if I tell myself he’s a pathological liar, then it means that the last nine years of my life were potentially a lie. But he did say stuff on that finale episode to Scheana, like, ‘We weren’t happy’ and ‘We bought the house as a Band-Aid,’ and I’m like, ‘A Band-Aid to who?’ Because that wasn’t where I was at at all,” she continued. “There are a lot of things from his perspective that were said in that episode and otherwise that it’s like, ‘Oh, OK. Well, that’s maybe how you were thinking, but that’s nowhere near where I was.'”