Jax Taylor made a public appearance shortly after confirming he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Taylor, 45, hosted a watch party for The Bachelorette finale at his Jax’s Studio City bar on Tuesday, September 3. He was pictured arriving at the Los Angeles-based venue wearing a black suit over a white button-down, which matched his coordinating sneakers.

Taylor also promoted the appearance on his Instagram Story, writing, “Will be hosting tonight @jaxstudiocity! See ya there.”

One day earlier, Taylor confirmed his mental health diagnosis following a stint in treatment.

“A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself,” he wrote on Monday, September 2. “After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.”

He added, “It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however, I’ve come home to my son with a newfound sense of peace. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in July that Taylor had checked into a treatment facility amid his separation from estranged wife Brittany Cartwright. She subsequently filed for divorce late last month. (Cartwright, 35, is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz.)

“I, unfortunately, can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now,” Cartwright said during the Friday, August 30, episode of her “When Reality Hits” podcast, holding back tears. “You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: this season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film. I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch.”

Cartwright also debunked claims that her divorce was a “publicity stunt” for The Valley season 2, which is currently filming.

“It’s the furthest thing from that. My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly,” Cartwright said. “It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth.”

Taylor, for his part, has not addressed the pair’s divorce but is seemingly working on himself.

“One day at a time as they say,” he wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, sharing a selfie at the gym.