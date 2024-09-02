Jax Taylor is finally getting some answers after checking into an inpatient facility for mental health treatment earlier this summer.

“​​A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself,” the Valley star, 45, began in an Instagram post on Monday, September 2. “After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.”

He added: “It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum concluded by thanking fans and followers who’ve supported him throughout his mental health journey. “Your messages have helped me more than you know,” he wrote.

Us Weekly confirmed on July 30 that Taylor had checked into treatment amid his split from wife Brittany Cartwright.

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” a rep for Taylor said in a statement at the time. “He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

Last month, a spokesperson for the reality star confirmed that Taylor would be heading home after spending 30 days in the facility.

Related: 'The Valley' Is Filming Amid Brittany and Jax's Divorce: What to Know Felix Kunze/Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo Just when fans thought The Valley couldn’t get more dramatic — the cast proved Us wrong. The Valley, which debuted in March 2024, reintroduced Bravo viewers to Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute along with their new circle of friends. The trio originally rose to reality TV stardom when they appeared […]

“It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son,” the rep added. Taylor shares son Cruz, 3, with Cartwright, 35.

Cartwright and Taylor, who tied the knot in 2019, confirmed their separation in February shortly before season 1 of The Valley premiered on Bravo. Last month, Cartwright officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She listed their date of separation as January 24 and is seeking primary legal and physical custody of Cruz with visitation for Taylor. Cartwright does not want the court to award spousal support to either of them.

Cartwright broke her silence on the divorce during the Friday, August 30, episode of her and Taylor’s “When Reality Hits” podcast.

Related: Brittany Cartwright Confirms Date of Separation From Jax Taylor in Divorce Docs Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s love story wasn’t exactly a fairy tale leading to their 2024 divorce. Taylor met Cartwright in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015. Fans watched Cartwright move to Los Angeles to be with Taylor during season 4 of the reality series. While she quickly […]

“I unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now,” she explained. “You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film.”

She also denied speculation that the divorce is a “publicity stunt” for The Valley — and noted that she and Taylor will be hosting their podcast separately from now on.

“My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly,” she said. “It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth. It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever … my motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy.”