Entertainment

Brittany Cartwright Says She and Jax Taylor Will Host ‘When Reality Hits’ Podcast ‘Separately’

By
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023.
After Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor, the couple made plans to untangle their joint “When Reality Hits” podcast venture.

“Moving forward, Jax and I will be doing the podcast separately,” Cartwright, 35, said during the Friday, August 30, episode, while addressing her divorce filing. “Thank you all for the support. I love you very much and I hope you enjoy an episode that has some of our best memories together from the past. Just hang in there with me.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this week that Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor, 45, after five years of marriage. She listed their official date of separation as January 24, one month before confirming on the podcast that they were living apart, and cited the split reason as irreconcilable differences. Cartwright is also seeking primary legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz.

Friday’s episode was the first time Cartwright, who served Taylor with the divorce papers while cameras were rolling on Bravo’s The Valley, publicly discussed the legal end of her marriage.

“I unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now,” she said, holding back tears. “You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: this season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film. I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch.”

Cartwright further shut down claims that her divorce was a “publicity stunt” to drum up ratings for the upcoming season 2 of The Valley.

“It’s the furthest thing from that. My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly,” Cartwright said. “It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth.”

She continued,  “It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever but my motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy.”

Cartwright and Taylor, who has yet to publicly address their divorce, have been together in 2015. The Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alums wed in June 2019, two years before welcoming son Cruz.

Cartwright confirmed their separation earlier this year, revealing that she had moved out of their shared house. In April, she exclusively told Us what would make her ready to end their marriage for good.

“We need to have a serious conversation,” Cartwright said in her Us cover story. “Every time I try to talk to him, it turns into an argument but I’m obviously not going to do this for very long. I’m spending money on an Airbnb. I would love to be in my house.”

