Getting back out there! Jay Cutler‘s attempts to rejoin the dating world since his split with Kristin Cavallari have come with their fair share of lessons so far.

“It’s hard as hell really,” Cutler, 38, said on his podcast, “Uncut With Jay Cutler,” on Wednesday, August 25. “Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that’s probably an issue.”

The athlete, who shares son Camden, 9, son Jaxon, 7 and daughter Saylor, 5, with his ex, explained the struggle to connect with people that are on the same page as him, especially as a parent.

“I’m at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have changed,” he noted during the episode. “It isn’t just a purely selfish play by my part.”

The former Chicago Bears quarterback admitted that there are “aspects that have to be taken into consideration” since he was last single.

“The whole landscape has changed. There are apps, there’s Twitter, there’s Instagram, it’s a whole different ball game,” Cutler detailed. “You’re not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn’t exist anymore.”

The former football player’s return to the dating scene comes more than a year since he parted ways with Cavallari, 34.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” they said in a joint statement while announcing their divorce in April 2020 after seven years of marriage. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

Since their split, the exes have been honest about the ups and downs that come with coparenting. The Hills alum previously told Us Weekly how “thankful” she was that they were able to put their children first ahead of their first family Thanksgiving since the breakup.

“I’m so hesitant to give advice [on coparenting] because I think everybody’s situation is so different. I think Jay and I are navigating this the best way we know how,” the Uncommon James founder explained to Us at the time. “Obviously, this is new for both of us and we’re just trying to do what’s best for the kids. I know that the kids are our No. 1 priority. So, spending the first Thanksgiving together [after our split] is important because it’s what’s best for the kids and we’re able to do that. We’re in a solid enough place that we’re able to do that, and I’m really thankful for that.”

Cutler, who was briefly linked to Madison LeCroy earlier this year, recently took to social media to show his appreciation for the mother of his kids.

“Some kids have all the luck. Happy Mother’s Day @kristincavallari,” he captioned a pic of their children hugging the former reality star on her special day.

The Laguna Beach alum also honored Cutler with a tribute in June.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Cutler and their little ones. In her Instagram Stories, she reposted the same photo with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads! Especially this one.”