Such a proud husband. Jay-Z raved over his wife, Beyoncé, when reflecting on working together.

“She’s super detail-oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work,” the rapper, 51, told Entertainment Tonight at the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 Club on Saturday, August 28. “She’s an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring.”

The couple, who have collaborated multiple times over the years, tied the knot in 2008. The “Halo” singer, 39, and Jay-Z share children Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 3.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” he told The Sunday Times in April. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

The New York native also noted that he and the 28-time Grammy winner look at themselves as “guides” to their little ones.

“It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea,” the “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” rapper said at the time.

Earlier this month, the Texas native opened up about life as a working mom as well, noting how much she appreciates the simpler moments.

“One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep. I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children. And now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof!”

The songwriter also acknowledged that as the “backbone” of the family, it’s extremely important that she’s personally in a good place.

“I didn’t realize how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being,” the “Single Ladies” singer said. “I have not always made myself a priority.”

Over the last two years, the couple have been able to spend more time than ever with their children due to the coronavirus pandemic — something she views as a silver lining.

“I truly cherish this time with my family,” the Black Is King creator told British Vogue in October 2020. “I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”