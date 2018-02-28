Fuller House showrunner Jeff Franklin has been shown the door.

The producer behind the Netflix spinoff and ABC original Full House was ousted amidst complaints of his behavior, according to a Variety report published on Wednesday, February 28. Warner Bros. TV confirmed the news in a statement to the publication, saying: “We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House.”

Per Variety, multiple sources complained about the 63-year-old’s behavior in the writers’ room. Franklin, who created ABC’s Full House in 1987, is accused of being “verbally abusive to staffers” and making sexually suggestive comments about his own sex life. The piece notes that Franklin has not been accused of “directly sexually harassing or engaging in physical misconduct with any staffers.”

In addition, employees also complained that Franklin would allegedly bring women he dated to the set and would occasionally give them small parts in Fuller House.

Franklin’s attorney, Stanton Larry Stein, declined to respond when reached for comment by Variety.

As previously reported, Fuller House will return for a fourth season.

Full House, a family-oriented comedy, ran on ABC for eight series from 1987 to 1995. Netflix released Fuller House in February 2016. The reboot centers on D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), who is widowed and raising three sons with the help of her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and BFF Kimmy (Andrea Barber). Full House alum Bob Saget, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier also appear in the series.

