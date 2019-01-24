Love is love! Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer was happily surprised after coming out to his teammates.

“I didn’t want to hurt the Cowboys and I didn’t want to hurt the league. I wanted to be respectful of them,” Rohrer, 60, explains in a sneak peek of the Thursday, January 24, episode of Nightline. “They were kind to me for many years, letting me wear the silver and blue and be a Cowboy.”

The NFL alum revealed his sexuality days before marrying Real Housewives of Beverly Hills esthetician Joshua Ross in November 2018. “Josh and I were the first same-sex marriage in the NFL. So, I mean, certainly that’s a landmark. It’s a landmark that I’m sure they knew was coming at some point,” Rohrer noted, adding that he’s received many positive messages from his former teammates. “I didn’t expect it. It’s been so amazing.”

Even though the athlete has been overwhelmed with support, he initially feared speaking his truth. “I was scared. You can ask Josh. I mean, there were nights when I’d cry myself to sleep,” he confessed. “I mean, it was horrible. It’s just so amazing how nice people have been. I didn’t give society enough credit. I didn’t give people enough credit.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November that Rohrer and Ross, 36, exchanged vows in Beverly Hills and hosted a festive hoedown throw down-themed soiree for their guests. The happy couple fell in love in 2015 after meeting at a bar in West Hollywood.

Nightline airs on ABC Thursdays at 12:35 p.m. ET.

