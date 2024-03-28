Second time’s the charm for Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll.

The “Dumb Blonde” podcast host, 44, shared a TikTok video on Thursday, March 28, of the couple cozying up in matching black ensembles. “Who knew us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back – would have put us on this wild journey called life,” Bunnie captioned the clip.

She added, “We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground. I yuh you so muchhh.”

Jelly Roll met Bunnie at one of his 2015 concerts in Las Vegas. “I’m not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers,” the 40-year-old told Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul in November 2022 about their first meeting. “We had mutual friends. She said, ‘Yo. Just plug me in with Jelly.’ And I hit her on some other s–t. I was like, ‘Yo. I’m going to be coming out to shoot some content and video stuff.’ She was like, ‘Yeah! C’mon!’ I was like, ‘Cool, well I’m living in my van, so I’ll leave now.’”

The pair tied the knot in 2016 and renewed their wedding vows seven years later, returning to the same Las Vegas chapel where they first said “I do.” Bunnie took to Instagram to share sweet photos from their big day, which featured the bride in a lace corset wedding dress and the groom rocking a red velvet suit jacket, holding hands under a gazebo.

“These past 7 years have been a whirlwind dark fairytale,” she wrote in September 2023. “Nothing we have accomplished as lovers & friends was easy. We fought to become the people we are, to break the childhood traumas we were ‘blessed’ with & learn to love in a healthy way.”

She added, “You are my missing puzzle piece. My safe space. The man that makes me dance in my feminine energy. My best friend, my hero & the greatest man I’ve ever known. They don’t make ‘em like you anymore Jason DeFord.”

Bunnie also gave a shout-out to Bailee, Jelly Roll’s 15-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. She noted that she was glad to have “right[ed] all our wrongs & create a home to raise Bailee in that she can be proud of.”

The couple have stood by each other as their respective careers flourished. Bunnie launched her “Dumb Blonde” podcast and media company in 2020. Jelly Roll became a rising star in country music in 2020 after starting his career as a hip-hop artist in 2003.

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in February that the couple have “overcome so much together” and maintain an “us against the world” mentality. “For all his recent success, Jelly Roll remains exceedingly humble,” the insider said. “He’s having a blast, and so proud to show off his wife.”