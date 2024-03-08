Jelly Roll‘s wife, Bunnie XO, marked the one-year anniversary of retiring from sex work.

Bunnie (full name Bunnie DeFord), 44, took to Facebook on Tuesday, March 5, to reflect on the decision to shut down her OnlyFans account.

“Awww a year ago I retired from the SW [sex work] industry,” she wrote in the post. “I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making — wasn’t sure how I’d make up that part of my business. But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back 10 fold 😭.”

When a fan asked whether she was working in the sex industry after meeting Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord), 39, Bunnie clarified the timeline.

“I have always worked & made money on my own, when I married J I refused to give up my independence & rely solely on him,” she replied on Wednesday, March 6. “And to be honest he never once asked me to. He knew how important it was to me to make my own money. But he did always say, ‘One day, baby, you won’t have to do this anymore.’”

Bunnie, who exchanged vows with Jelly Roll in 2016, discussed how she started her brand, Bunnie Xo, in 2018 from the money she made in the sex industry. She retired from being an escort two years later, when she was already married to Jelly Roll.

“2020 came around and I retired from seeing clients & having sugar daddies & started my Onlyfans, which made me millions,” she continued. “It was crazy the amount of money that site made me in such a short time.”

According to Bunnie, she could no longer “justify still having that part of my life” while her business was thriving.

“I also didn’t want to be the only wife in the country music scene whose butthole was on the internet🤣,” she joked. “But my husband never once asked me to give up anything in my life. So I decided to retire & 100 percent immerse myself into the Bunnie Xo brand in 2023. Best decision I ever made. The rest is history baby! 💋.”

Jelly Roll previously opened up about how he met Bunnie in 2015 at one of his concerts.

“I’m not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers,” he told Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul in November 2022. “We had mutual friends. She said, ‘Yo. Just plug me in with Jelly.’ And I hit her on some other s–t. I was like, ‘Yo. I’m going to be coming out to shoot some content and video stuff.’ She was like, ‘Yeah! C’mon!’ I was like, ‘Cool, well, I’m living in my van, so I’ll leave now.’”

After their nuptials, Bunnie became a stepmother to Jelly Roll’s two children, daughter Bailee and son Noah, from prior relationships. A source recently told Us Weekly how the couple have continued to make their relationship work following Jelly Roll’s success in the music industry.

“Jelly Roll remains exceedingly humble,” the insider shared last month. “He’s having a blast, and so proud to show off his wife.”