Jelly Roll is proving that you’re never too old for some good old-fashioned hotel hijinks.

The “Need a Favor” crooner, 39, was captured in a since-deleted video streaking through a hotel after taking home multiple awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were held on Tuesday, April 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Jelly Roll party of 1 🤣,” the musician’s wife, Bunnie XO, captioned a video via Instagram on Thursday, April 4, adding, “(Disclaimer: ppl have been streaking FOR YEARS. We had multiple hotel rooms on this floor, it was 3 am & it was all in fun.)”

In the clip, Jelly Roll – whose real name is Jason DeFord – can be seen wearing nothing but his birthday suit as Bunnie, 44, followed him out the door while recording his shenanigans.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards The stars lit up the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Music’s biggest names blessed Us at the Monday, April 1, event with gorgeous gowns, cutout frocks, textured two-pieces — all paired with glam to remember. Of course, the ceremony is not just about fashion. Fan-favorite […]

“What if somebody sees you? Do you want a towel? Babe! You’re not … Oh my god! Get in your room! They’re watching on security [cameras],” she said with a laugh. In response, the Grammy-nominated artist raised both his arms in triumph and picked up his pace as he made his way through the hotel hall.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the cheeky moment, with one Instagram user writing, “Could you imagine being [sic] walking out and seeing Jelly in his birthday suit? And Bunnie! I would join.” Another added, “I love him more now, if that’s even possible!!! ‘Babe get in your room!’ took me out 😂 You two are hilarious.”

Jelly Roll took home two awards at the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this week, including Best New Artist (Pop) and Best New Artist (Country).

Related: CMA Awards Winner Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO’s Relationship Timeline Jelly Roll might consider himself the son of a sinner, but he’s found an angel in wife Bunnie XO. Following two stints in jail — Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) was arrested for aggravated robbery at 16 and served one year before being incarcerated for drug dealing at the age of 23 — […]

He was nominated for a total of eight awards, including Artist of the Year, Country Artist of the Year, Best New Artist (Alt and Rock), Rock Song of the Year, Rock Artist of the Year and the show’s newest accolade, Favorite On Screen, a “socially voted” category. He also performed his and Lainey Wilson‘s hit single, “Save Me.”

“My mama always said I had a face for radio and boyyy she ain’t never lied!” Jelly Roll captioned a series of photos from his big night via Instagram. “We did it again. Thank you iheart for making me Pop & Country ARTIST OF THE YEAR!! It’s such an honor to even share that stage with such legends. CMT AWARDS NEXT!”

Bunnie praised her husband’s accomplishments in a post of her own, reflecting on the “amazing night filled with so many beautiful and talented people.”

Related: Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today Country music’s biggest names haven’t been afraid to go head-to-head over the years, exchanging blows on social media, making up at awards shows and more. In 2015, several female artists came together to fire back at radio personality Keith Hill amid his comments about why he plays more male artists on the air. The controversy was dubbed “Tomato-gate.” […]

“Was truly an honor to watch my hubby perform & accept @iheartradio ‘s Pop AND Country artist of the year awards,” she wrote via Instagram. “Everyone in that room has spent their lives entertaining & wanting to make people smile while chasing lifelong dreams. The energy was so inspiring & I felt truly grateful to be able to be alongside my hubby on this journey.”

She added, “Nothing he does surprises me anymore 🤣 He might as well just run for President & @laineywilson can be our vice president. 😀🤍 We love you sister! Always 10 toes down for you no matter what.”