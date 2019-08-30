



Radar Online reported on Friday, August 30, that a judge in North Carolina granted sole legal and physical custody to Eason’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Leedham on June 29.

According to court documents obtained by the website, the pipe welder, 31, saw his son every other weekend beginning in January 2018. However, in July of last year, Kaden allegedly “began displaying a series of alarming behaviors related to visitation.” The child allegedly “would cry uncontrollably,” “beg not to visit” his father and become “evasive” when questioned about why he did not want to go.

Eason’s visitation rights were suspended in November 2018. The documents cited Evans’ October 2018 911 call, in which she claimed that her husband assaulted her while the children — including Kaden, according to Leedham — slept. The papers also mentioned a December 2018 Instagram video that showed Eason displaying a series of weapons.

The court determined that only Leedham was fit to have custody. “Since the entry of the February 6, 2018, custody order there has been a substantial change in circumstances affecting the welfare of the minor child,” the documents read. “It is in the best interest of the minor child that plaintiff shall have sole legal and physical custody of the parties’ minor child.”

Eason, for his part, is still allowed to talk to his son via Skype two days a week.

Eason slammed his ex in a Facebook post on Thursday, August 29. “I am super scared for my son Kaden’s safety. His mother is on drugs and has kept him from me for a long time trying to hide her bad habits,” he claimed. “This woman has kept Kaden from me since before he was born, when she asked me to sign a paper saying I didn’t have to be the dad. Olivia was always very abuse [sic] towards me and even put my son’s life in danger several time [sic] while she was pregnant.”

Eason and Evans, 27, temporarily lost custody in May of daughter Ensley, 2, as well as his daughter, Maryssa, 12, from a previous relationship and her son Kaiser, 5, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. The legal move occurred after he admitted to killing the family’s dog, though Evans later told police she did not know if her husband shot the pet. They regained their rights in July.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!