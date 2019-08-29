



Fighting back. Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, made several allegations against the mother of his first child, Olivia Leedham, as she aims to secure sole custody of their 5-year-old son, Kaden.

“I am super scared for my son Kaden’s safety. His mother is on drugs and has kept him from me for a long time trying to hide her bad habits,” Eason, 31, alleged on Facebook on Thursday, August 29. “This woman has kept Kaden from me since before he was born, when she asked me to sign a paper saying I didn’t have to be the dad. Olivia was always very abuse [sic] towards me and even put my son’s life in danger several time [sic] while she was pregnant.”

Leedham launched a GoFundMe page on Wednesday, August 28, to raise money to pay for an attorney amid the exes’ custody battle. In the fundraiser’s description, she noted that she has pushed “to protect my child from harm’s way” in a five-year debacle.

“I am a single mom of two. I do my best to work as much as I can. I have put Kaden and Lailah, my daughter, through daycare. I take care of all their needs as any parent does but I am on a one parent income,” she wrote. “I don’t have the means to keep going alone financially within the court system. I am finally reaching out for help. I am completely concerned for my son’s safety, physically and mentally. He is persistent on not going to his Dads and doesn’t even want to speak to him. I am beyond worried.”

Leedham also noted that she is “sincerely concerned about my child being around someone who is extremely volatile.”

Eason, meanwhile, suggested that his former partner “lied to the entire world looking for donations and sympathy” after creating the fundraiser. “There is no sympathy from me and at this point, she has broken the law so many times,” he continued. “I would be surprised if she doesn’t end up in jail when I take her back to court.”

He concluded by alleging that individuals who donate to Leedham’s GoFundMe will only help her “buy more drugs” and claimed that she will only spend the funds “on herself.”

The MTV alum admitted in May to killing his family’s dog after he claimed the pup bit his 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. The incident resulted in the temporary loss of custody of Evans’ children: Jace, 10, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley.

After one month apart, Evans and Eason’s kids were put back in their custody. “I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” the 27-year-old told Us Weekly at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Leeham for comment.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!