What a way to end the week. Jenelle Evans is far from all healed after her recent hospital stay.

“Been sleeping all day, migraines suck!” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, wrote on a picture of herself laying in bed on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 22, a day after her hospitalization. “Esophagus pain sucksss.”

“FML … Hand IVs suck,” she added, along with a crying-laughing emoji, in reference to the intravenous catheter covered by a piece of cotton on her hand.

The MTV personality was hopeful that her stint would provide her with some answers about her health. “Had biopsies done everywhere today,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday, followed by the hashtag #wishmeluck.

The mother of three was previously taken to the hospital in October after police responded to her North Carolina home after Evans reported that she was allegedly assaulted by husband David Eason, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly at the time.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans told the 911 operator, according to audio obtained by Radar Online. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.” (Evans later called the incident “a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.”)

Eason, 30, is currently set to face charges after he shared a video — taken by his wife — that showed him illegally towing a white truck, which belongs to a man named Terry Hill.

Wilmington Police confirmed Hill’s decision in a tweet on Friday, December 21: “UPDATE: Hill has decided to press charges. An officer is meeting with him to assist in paperwork/taking a report. Once completed, WPD will take appropriate action to charge Eason.”

