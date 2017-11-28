Join the club? Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, said she received a cease and desist letter from her daughter after the Teen Mom 2 star sent letters to her castmates Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry on Monday, November 27.

“Well Girls I’m joining the group!!!!!! I also got my Cease and.Desist Papers today,” Barbara wrote on Instagram on Monday night, signing her post, “From Mr and Mrs Eason.”

According to Radar Online, which obtained the documents, Jenelle, 25, has accused her mother of making false statements about alleged drug and child abuse. “I got one of the letters in the mail today,” Barbara told the website. “I don’t say anything that isn’t true. I don’t make up stuff. I think it is comical myself. My lawyer said, ‘What is this? Oh, my God. They are crazy.’”

The website reported that the letter also accused Barbara of using “bad language which shows no respect or good will toward” Jenelle.

Radar previously obtained the letters that Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, sent to Houska, 26, and Lowry, 25. She accused them of “defamation of character, libel and slander … via numerous social media postings.” The MTV stars later took to Twitter to respond. “I just got a cease and desist from Jenelle and David. So there’s that lolll. #idonteventalkaboutyou,” Houska tweeted on Monday. Lowry responded, “How does one get a cease & desist from someone they don’t care to talk about… & if i did, it’s my opinion #hijenelle #byejenelle.”

Chelsea’s father, Randy Houska, also reacted to the news. “Apparently it is libelous to say that people should not fight in front of their children. Not specific people, just people,” he tweeted. “My main disappointment today is that the letter wasn’t from Dustin. That woulda been sweet.”

