Jenna Bush Hager did something for the first time in a decade — had dinner with her twin sister, Barbara Bush, and their parents!

The Today With Hoda & Jenna coanchor, 41, revealed that the family of four got together to celebrate former First Lady Laura Bush’s, 77th birthday and Laura and former President George W. Bush’s 46th wedding anniversary.

“We went to dinner just the four of us and what we realized is, I don’t think we’ve been just the four of us in almost 20 years,” Jenna said on the Monday, November 6, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna.

She quickly clarified that she had exaggerated, and it had actually been more like “a decade” since the foursome sat down to dinner together.

“I’ve had a husband for a long time, we’ve had children for 10 years,” she said. “Barbara has had boyfriends and husbands, etc, etc.”

Hoda Kotb laughed at this remark, and asked her coanchor what she meant by that. “She had boyfriends, and then she got married, so that’s the etc.,” Jenna explained.

Jenna has been married to Henry Hager since 2008 and the couple share daughter Margaret “Mila” Laura, daughter Poppy Louise, and son Hal. Barbara, for her part, tied the knot with Craig Coyne in 2018 and shares daughter Cora.

“There was something about it that was really special, to be just the four of us,” she said of the recent dinner. “No distractions, we had the best time. And then we went and all got in bed. My dad was watching some sort of football game, and my mom opened her presents. And then we went to bed at 8:45.”

Jenna posted a sweet snap while they were seated at their intimate dinner.

“Happiest birthday to our darling mama! We so happy to get to spend the night with you just the four of us! We love you so! @laurawbush AND happiest 46 years to our parents. Love you both!” Jenna wrote to Instagram.

Laura also posted a sweet tribute to her daughters and gave a shout-out to Jenna and Barbara’s new book, Love Comes First.

“My birthday was made all the more special by a visit from our girls! Be sure to check out their darling new book, Love Comes First. In the book, two little girls wish on a star for their family to grow, which is what my own wish was as a child. Link in bio for more.” she captioned her Instagram post.