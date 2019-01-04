Keeping her memory alive. Jenna Dewan posed with a pillow version of her late dog, Lulu, on Thursday, January 3, just weeks after mourning the loss of the pup.

“Ohhhh we’re fiiine,” the former World of Dance host, 38, penned alongside a selfie on her Instagram Stories that shows her cuddling the pillow. “Doing fine over here.”

Dewan announced the tragic death of the pit bull Catahoula mix in an emotional Instagram post in December.

“To our sweet and fierce Lulu…thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did,” the Witches of East End alum captioned a series of pictures of memorable moments with the dog. “Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor. Thank you for the adventures. Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how it feels. But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories…fly sweet angel 💔”

Channing Tatum — Dewan’s estranged husband — also paid tribute to their four-legged friend that same day. “I’ll see you again baby girl. But you’ll always be with me. Always,” the Magic Mike star, 38, wrote alongside an Instagram pic that showed him running on the beach with Lulu. “Thank you Norman jean Roy for this memory.”

Dewan and Tatum, who met on the set of 2006’s Step Up, split in April 2018 after eight years of marriage. The two share 5-year-old daughter Everly and another pet named Meeka, a miniature Japanese Spitz. The former couple have both moved on following their breakup. Tatum is currently dating Jessie J, while Dewan has been seeing Broadway star Steve Kazee.

