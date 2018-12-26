Remembering those lost. Jenna Dewan had a bittersweet Christmas as she celebrated the holiday without a very special member of her family — her late dog, Lulu.

The professional dancer, 38, remembered the the pit bull Catahoula mix, whom she shared with estranged husband Channing Tatum, by posting a picture to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 25. “MISS YOU SO MUCH LULU …” the former World of Dance host wrote on the photo of the late pooch sitting alongside Meeka, the exes’ miniature Japanese Spitz.

Dewan announced Lulu’s death on Wednesday, December 19. “To our sweet and fierce Lulu…thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did. Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor,” the Resident actress wrote on Instagram along with several pictures of her beloved pet. “Thank you for the adventures.”

Tatum, 38, was also heartbroken over the loss of his dog. “I’ll see you again baby girl,” he wrote shortly after her passing. “But you’ll always be with me. Always.”

While the holiday was tough this year, Dewan did her best to make it a happy, memorable one for the former couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Everly. The Witches of East End alum posted several videos of the little girl playing with a dollhouse — which once belonged to Dewan — on Christmas morning.

“Merry Christmas!” she wrote along with one of the videos.

Dewan also has new boyfriend Steve Kazee to keep her spirits up as she mourns the loss of her furry companion. “The past few days haven’t been easy but losing a fur friend never is,” the Broadway star, 43, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 20. “There have been tears of sorrow, tears of joy, laughter, longing, and every emotion in-between. Today though…today was a good day.”

The Magic Mike star, meanwhile, also moved on from the eight-year marriage, which ended in April, with British singer Jessie J.

