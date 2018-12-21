Jenna-Dewan's-BF-Steve-Kazee-Pens-Sweet-Message-After-Her-Dog-Dies

Staying by her side. Jenna Dewan’s boyfriend, Steve Kazee, showed his support for the actress after her dog died.

“The past few days haven’t been easy but losing a fur friend never is,” the Broadway star, 43, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, December 20. “There have been tears of sorrow, tears of joy, laughter, longing, and every emotion in-between. Today though … today was a good day.”

The caption accompanied a photo of Kazee and Dewan, 38, smiling in front of a beam of sunlight after they appeared to take a hike.

The World of Dance alum announced Lulu’s death on Instagram on Wednesday, December 19. “To our sweet fierce Lulu…thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did. Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor,” she wrote. “Thank you for the adventures.”

She concluded: “Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how it feels. But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories…fly sweet angel.”

Dewan’s estranged husband, Channing Tatum, also paid tribute to the late pup. “I’ll see you again baby girl. But you’ll always be with me. Always,” the Magic Mike actor, 38, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “Thank you [photographer] Norman jean Roy for this memory.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October that the Resident actress and Kazee are dating following her April split from Tatum, who has since moved on with Jessie J. The Step Up costars share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

Earlier this month, Dewan showed up for her boyfriend at his Love Actually Live performance in Beverly Hills. “Her smile was huge and she looked so proud of him,” an eyewitness told Us, adding: “Jenna was constantly pointing at Steve when he was on stage and she was clapping and laughing and whispering to people next to her. She seemed to be having a total blast.”

