Surrounded by love! Jenna Dewan supported her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, during his performance of Love Actually Live in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, December 12.

The former World of Dance host, 38, arrived at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a long-sleeved red jumpsuit with her mom, Nancy Lee Bursch. While standing in the lobby next to a sign that read, “More Love Kazee,” Bursch told her daughter, “I’m so excited,” to which Dewan replied, “Oh, me too,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly.

The mother-daughter duo then took their seats in the center of the orchestra section. Dewan held a program for the production and shook hands with the people sitting behind her, saying, “I’m Jenna. Nice to meet you,” according to the onlooker.

Throughout the show, the actress was Kazee’s biggest cheerleader. “Jenna was constantly pointing at Steve when he was on stage and she was clapping and laughing and whispering to people next to her,” the eyewitness tells Us. “She seemed to be having a total blast.”

At one point during the second half of the performance, the Tony winner, 43, stood in the audience and sang near his girlfriend. “Her smile was huge and she looked so proud of him,” the onlooker says.

Dewan wasn’t even fazed when Kazee kissed another woman as part of his role as Jamie Bennett. “It lasted a long time, but she still watched and smiled,” the eyewitness tells Us. “A guy sitting next to her nudged her during the kissing scene and she laughed.”

After the show ended, the couple hung out in a VIP area. She later returned to the lobby and chatted with other guests.

Us confirmed in October that Dewan started dating the Broadway star amid her divorce from Channing Tatum, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Everly. The Step Up costars called it quits in April after eight years of marriage. The Magic Mike actor, 38, is now dating singer Jessie J.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

