Jenna Dewan Tatum Thanks Supportive Fans After Channing Split

Jenna Dewan Tatum is grateful for the support. The World of Dance host gave a shout-out to her fans on Thursday, April 12, nearly two weeks after announcing her split from Channing Tatum.

“Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” the actress, 37, captioned an Instagram pic of herself on the beach.

Friend Joanna Garcia Swisher commented: “Angel.” Jamie Lynn Sigler added, “Love you babes!!”

Dewan Tatum and the Gambit actor, 37, announced on April 2 that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

“We have something we would like to share … It feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts,’” their joint statement read. “So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction. We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The estranged couple also noted that there were “no secrets nor salacious events” that played into their decision.

“[We’re] just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” they continued. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

The pair met while filming Step Up in 2006 and are the parents of daughter Everly, 4. A source previously told Us that they haven’t been together for a while but are still living under the same roof.

