Jenna Jameson and her estranged wife, Jessi Lawless, are working on rekindling their romance.

“Hey guys, I just wanted to pop on and address a few things,” Jameson, 50, began in a video posted via Instagram on Sunday, June 23. “Jessi and I are trying to work through things and I wanted to be very clear about something. She was never abusive, she wasn’t everything that’s being portrayed right now so we’re trying to work through things and I adore her.”

She continued: “I don’t want her to be dealing with drama. She doesn’t deserve it. I love her.”

Jameson captioned the post, “@jessilawless_ I love you.”

Lawless announced her decision to divorce the former adult film star in April after less than one year of marriage. (Months after meeting on TikTok, the twosome tied the knot in May 2023.)

“There are a lot of rumors going around that Jenna and I are getting a divorce,” Lawless said in a TikTok video at the time. “I am making this video to confirm that.”

Lawless explained the breakup had to do with Jameson allegedly breaking her sobriety.

“I told her in the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life that I would not tolerate it at all under any circumstances,” she said.

Lawless explained that Jameson traveled to an event in Chicago without her for the first time since they’ve been married. While on the trip, Jameson began drinking. Lawless confronted Jameson, telling her that she came armed with evidence.

“She was definitely trying to lie about it until I told her that I had pictures,” Lawless noted. “I said, ‘People have sent me pictures of you with champagne in your hand.’ She admitted it. Obviously.”

Lawless added that she didn’t actually have the pictures, but “just told her I did.” She added, “I knew she was drinking.”

Lawless noted that Jameson “has no remorse,” saying, “She told me point blank, ‘I’m not sorry. I don’t feel sorry.’ I’m crying. Literally tears running down my face begging for some sort of remorse from her. And she had none. She just wanted to turn it around and blame me.”

Lawless filed for an annulment. “I’m sure you’ll see this, Jenna,” Lawless concluded. “ I love you with all of my heart. I really hope the best for you.”