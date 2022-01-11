On the mend. Jenna Jameson shared a Monday, January 10, hospital video, telling her Instagram followers that she has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

“Hey guys, first of all thank you for all the love and support through my DMs,” the former adult film star, 47, captioned the footage. “I see each and every one of you, and I appreciate it. The doctors suspect Guillain-Barré Syndrome and have started my [Intravenous Immunoglobulin] treatment. I am in the hospital and will likely remain here until treatment is complete. I hope to be out of here soon.”

The Las Vegas native noted that she “did NOT get the [coronavirus vaccine] or any jab,” concluding, “This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern.”

The social media upload came two days after the Hawaii resident’s fiancé, Lior Bitton, posted an update from her account, saying that she hadn’t been “feeling so good” and was “throwing up for a couple weeks.”

The businessman, 48, explained on Saturday, January 8: “She wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, and then I would have to pick her up and take her to bed. And then within two days, it got really not so good. Her legs started to not hold her. She wasn’t able to walk.”

Bitton, who shares daughter Batel, 4, with Jameson, wrote, “Today is her third day in the hospital. The hospital did CT, MRI and Spinal Tap tests. Waiting to find out what’s going on and how we can treat her so she can get better and feel better.”

The CDC defines Guillain-Barré Syndrome as a rare, autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, which causes muscle weakness and paralysis. The condition can last for a few weeks to several years, even giving some people permanent nerve damage.

Jameson got engaged to Bitton in 2019, two years after she gave birth to Batel. While the little one is their first child together, the How to Make Love Like a Porn Star author is also the mother of twins Jesse and Journey, 12, with ex Tito Ortiz.

In September 2018, Jameson revealed that her sons had “unfortunately not” met Batel as they live full-time with their mixed martial artist dad, 46. She wrote via Instagram Stories: “That is important to me, and I hope one day things get better and it’s possible.”