Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird may have secretly tied the knot.

The Real Housewives of New York City star appeared to suggest just that during an appearance on the Tuesday, October 1, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Well, maybe I don’t need to get married,” Lyons coyly teased after host Andy Cohen read a viewer question asking whether she could share any wedding plans.

Lyons continued, “Maybe I already did.”

Cohen then asked, “So, did you?”

“Maybe,” Lyons responded.

Fellow Watch What Happens Live guest Jenny McCarthy congratulated Lyons, to which the former J. Crew president replied, “Thank you!”

Us Weekly has reached out to Lyons’ representatives for comment.

Lyons, 56, first confirmed her relationship with Bird, a celebrity photographer, in a June 2023 interview with The New York Times. The LoveSeen founder said at the time that she had “a massive crush” on Bird before they got together.

Lyons and Bird sparked engagement rumors in September 2023 and the reality star addressed the speculation during an October 2023 Watch What Happens Live appearance.

“I wanna say congratulations because I think you’re engaged, but are you engaged?” Cohen asked her at the time. Lyons appeared to dance around an official confirmation, saying that she and Bird were “really happy and she gave me the ring I wanted.” When pressed further to confirm if she was engaged, Lyons again said she was “very happy.”

In May, Lyons again opened up about her engagement during an interview with NBC News Daily anchor Kate Snow on an episode of The Drink With Kate Snow.

Without mentioning Bird by name, Lyons explained that fans won’t get a glimpse of her relationship on the 15th season of RHONY. “She’s not on the show,” she said. “I mean, we talk about her. I talk about her a few times. I’m open about that. Yes, for sure. I mean, there’s a giant ring on my ringer.”

Lyons said she didn’t “want to make her part of the conversation,” but added, “I mean, it is hard to ignore the thing on my finger,” she said with a smile, flashing a sparkling ring. “I’m definitely [at] some point going to walk her down the aisle. … I just don’t know when, but that’s OK.”

Lyons was formerly married to artist Vincent Mazeau from 2002 to 2011. She was then in a relationship with Courtney Crangi for six years until they split in 2017.

Cass and her former spouse, Ali Bird, met in 1997 and married sometime after same-sex marriage was legalized in the U.S. in 2015, according to a 2017 Vogue profile. The exact timeline of their separation remains undisclosed.