The Real Housewives of New York’s Jenna Lyons is looking forward to her future with partner Cass Bird.
“I am [in a relationship],” Lyons, 55, told NBC News Daily anchor Kate Snow during the Friday, May 10, episode of The Drink With Kate Snow. “Very happily. … I feel really grateful.”
Without mentioning Bird by name, Lyons explained that fans won’t get a glimpse of her relationship on the upcoming 15th season of the Bravo show. “She’s not on the show,” she said. “I mean, we talk about her. I talk about her a few times. I’m open about that. Yes, for sure. I mean, there’s a giant ring on my ringer.”
While Lyons doesn’t “want to make her part of the conversation,” there are some details that are unavoidable. “I mean, it is hard to ignore the thing on my finger,” she said with a smile, flashing a sparkling ring. “I’m definitely [at] some point going to walk her down the aisle. … I just don’t know when, but that’s OK.”
In June 2023, Lyons opened up to The New York Times about her relationship with Bird, gushing that she had “a massive crush” on the renowned photographer. (Lyons explained on Friday that Bird was not the love interest she hinted at during season 14 of RHONY.)
Despite not wanting to divulge about her personal life on camera, Lyons slipped up before the season ended last year. “The words come out of your mouth, and you’re like, I can’t take those back,” she told the NYT. “It has not been the part of my life that I have been very successful in.”
During a July 2023 episode of RHONY, Lyons explained her perspective when it comes to not discussing intimate relationships on the show.
“My life has put me in the public eye for my job and other things I’ve done. And that is my choice,” she said in a confessional. “And if someone does not want to be in that with me, then I have to respect that.”
Deal of the Day42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal
Lyons was formerly married to artist Vincent Mazeau from 2002 to 2011. She was then in a relationship with Courtney Crangi for six years until their split in 2017.
Cass and her former spouse, Ali Bird, met in 1997 and married sometime after same-sex marriage was legalized in the U.S. in 2015, according to a 2017 Vogue profile. The exact timeline of their separation remains undisclosed.
Along with Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are all returning for the upcoming season of RHONY.