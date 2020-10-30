Jessica Alba may have not been able to look the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210, in the eye, but Paige Moss had no trouble making eye contact with Jennie Garth during her season six stint.

Garth, 48, recently reunited with Moss, who played Kelly’s “stalker” Tara on the ‘90s drama, for an episode of the “Beverly Hills, 90210 Show” podcast. During their chat, Moss, 47, revealed there were specific rules about filming the 1996 episode in which Tara pulled a gun on Kelly.

“At that time you couldn’t put the gun directly at Kelly. So I had to hold it straight up. I remember having to figure out, like, what am I going to do with this gun if I can’t point it,” Moss recalled. “Those were the rules.”

Garth replied with a jab at Alba, 39, who claimed earlier this month that she was told she wasn’t “allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members” or she’d “be thrown off the set” when she guest-starred on season 8 of 90210.

“Apparently you can’t point a gun at anyone or look at anyone in the eye,” Garth quipped on the Wednesday, October 28, episode of the “Beverly Hills, 90210 Show” podcast.

Moss, host Pete Ferrier and Beverly Hills, 90210 producers and writers Jessica Klein and Larry Mollin all laughed at Garth’s remark.

The What I Like About You actress previously addressed Alba’s claims during a trailer for her upcoming podcast, “9021OMG,” with her former costar Tori Spelling.

“I had all the scenes with her. If anybody didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would’ve been me, but I don’t remember ‘cause I have the world’s worst memory,” Garth told Spelling, who wondered if producers on the Fox drama sent out a “cool memo” without the cast’s knowledge.

Garth added, “From the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented. She was very young, and she was really sweet. It does not surprise me that she’s gone on to be so successful.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 alums Jason Priestly, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Christine Elise have all denied Alba’s accusation. Joel Feigenbaum, who directed Alba during her season 8 episodes, suggested an assistant director or someone behind-the-scenes may have been joking with the Fantastic Four actress.

Elsewhere during Wednesday’s “Beverly Hills, 90210 Show” podcast, Garth poked fun at Kelly’s over-the-top story lines.

“I remember thinking that was absurd that Kelly was going to have a stalker,” Garth said. “When did I get a stalker? Before or after I was in the cult?”

Mollin reminded Garth that Kelly met Tara in rehab for her cocaine addiction.

“It was so good. I was watching it today and I was like, ‘This is really good TV.’ Look at those two cute blondes,” she said before accidentally calling Moss by her character’s name. “Was that a wig, Tara? Or Paige!”

All 10 seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210, are currently streaming on Hulu.