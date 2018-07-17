Jennifer Garner knows her way around a kitchen, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to launch her own cooking show. The Alias alum, who has shown off her culinary skills in recent months via a series of Facebook videos that she has dubbed the “Pretend Cooking Show,” isn’t quite ready to follow in Martha Stewart’s footsteps.

The actress, who cooked bacon-lobster-tomato sandwiches and peach pie with Martha Stewart in a Facebook live video on Monday, July 16th, caught up with the chef to promote the Once Upon a Farm organic baby food line she cofounded in 2015. As the pair were hard at work in the kitchen, they fielded questions from viewers. When one person asked Garner if she has any plans for a “regular” cooking show, the Love, Simon star let out a hearty laugh.

“No thank you! I like doing a three- or four-minute version in my pajamas at my house, and I like being here, but no,” she said. “That’s probably as far as I go.”

Stewart, 76, agreed that the West Virginia native, who also caught up with Ina Garten on Sunday, July 15, is better off cooking in her own home. “Stick to acting,” the television personality quipped. “If I could act like you act, I would be doing that, not this.”

While Stewart might not think a professional show is in her cooking partner’s future, the lifestyle maven later added she would “definitely” stop by and be a guest on Garner’s “Pretend Cooking Show,” during which the actress whips up treats such as chocolate sheet cake, pudding, and granola bars in her own kitchen.

However, the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder does have one caveat: No PJs. “I don’t wear pajamas,” she explained. “I wear nightgowns.”

Though fans will have to wait and see if Stewart makes an appearance on the “Pretend Cooking Show,” the actress clearly enjoyed the time she spent with the celebrity chef.

“Well, it turns out that @marthastewart48’s lobster sandwich is probably the best thing either of us have ever eaten. And the peach pie. But also the ice cream,” the 46-year-old captioned a July 16 Instagram post. “I was lucky to spend time today @marthastewart’s kitchen (Live!) and we made these very delicious recipes — from the July issue of #MarthaStewartLiving magazine.”

