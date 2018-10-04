Jennifer Garner Files to Finalize Her Divorce From Ben Affleck

The end may be near. Jennifer Garner filed court documents to have her divorce from Ben Affleck finalized, Us Weekly confirms.

According to Los Angeles County Superior Court documents obtained by Us, the Alias alum, 46, requested on Monday, October 1, to have her divorce case pulled from the court system so that a private judge can accelerate the process. That judge would quickly work out the final details between the estranged couple.

Affleck, also 46, and Garner started dating in 2004 after developing a friendship on the sets of 2001’s Pearl Harbor and 2003’s Daredevil. They married in Turks and Caicos in June 2005, and went on to welcome three children: daughters Violet, now 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

The pair announced their separation in June 2015, one day after their 10th wedding anniversary. They said in a joint statement to Us at the time: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to coparenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

The Justice League actor and the 13 Going on 30 star both filed for divorce in April 2017. They requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

Since then, Garner had been stalling the divorce proceedings as Affleck worked on his sobriety. He checked into rehab for the third time on August 22 after an intervention with his estranged wife and a sober coach.

“Jen wanted to give Ben the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety,” a source previously told Us exclusively. “She isn’t in a rush. … Jen just isn’t willing to settle the custody issues until she’s 100 percent certain that he’s clean.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Affleck and Garner for comment.

