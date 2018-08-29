Jennifer Garner is a busy woman! The actress walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Peppermint on Tuesday, August 28, just days after taking her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, back to rehab.

Garner, 46, was all smiles while showing off her toned legs in a black Rami Kadi minidress with a long train. She sported a pair of black and silver heels, and wore her tousled brunette locks down.

The Alias alum was joined on the red carpet by Peppermint director Pierre Morel and costars Annie Ilonzeh, Tyson Ritter, Juan Pablo Raba and John Ortiz.

After the screening, Garner and the cast headed to an afterparty at The Ritz-Carlton, where she sipped a glass of red wine while other guests enjoyed Casamigos tequila.

“Jen made her rounds and was greeting, hugging and chatting with everybody in her area of the party,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly, noting that the Golden Globe winner also posed for a few group photos and selfies. “Jen looked to be in a happy, relaxed mood.”

Garner showed off her moves at the event, too. She did a “full choreographed dance” with Cailey Fleming, the child actress who plays her daughter in the film, according to the onlooker.

“As they faced each other, they did lots of kicks, clapped back and forth and waved their hands,” the eyewitness tells Us. “Jen was smiling from ear to ear as the crowd in her section of the party all turned to watch them dance together. Jen looked like she was having a blast. After their dance, Jen picked up Cailey and held her on her hip. Jen kept Cailey in her arms for a few minutes and didn’t put her down as she continued to say ‘hi’ to more people.”

Toward the end of the party, the Emmy nominee danced solo to Barry White’s “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe.”

The fun-filled night came six days after Garner attended an intervention for Affleck, 46, at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A. She drove him to rehab on August 22 for his third stint to battle alcoholism. “Jen is the only one Ben listens to,” a source told Us exclusively. “She has been down this road with him for years and is the only one that can really get through.”

The estranged couple called it quits on their 10-year marriage in June 2015. They both filed for divorce in April 2017.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

