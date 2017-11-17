Bring on the holiday cheer! Jennifer Garner is kicking off her Christmas celebrations a little early, and she’s not ashamed to show it. The actress took her love for the magical season one step further by turning herself into a hilarious meme.

Garner, 45, posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday, November 17, wearing a Santa Claus hat in front of a tree decorated with multicolored Christmas lights. The image had the words: “Other People: It isn’t Christmas season, Thanksgiving is first!” written on top, and underneath: “Me: Fa la la la la la la la la.”

#bringonchristmas #ideckmyhallsNov1 #hohoho A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Nov 16, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

The Alias alum then revealed in the caption that although Thanksgiving comes before Christmas, decorating starts on November 1 in her home. She captioned the image with the hashtags: “#bringonchristmas,” ”#ideckmyhallsNov1” and “ho ho ho.”

Christmas isn’t the only holiday Garner enjoys. She recently took her three children out trick-or-treating with her ex, Ben Affleck, on Tuesday, October 31. The actress got into the Halloween spirit wearing a spiderweb cape as her costume to celebrate the spooky holiday with their kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. She also shared a video of herself reading a Halloween story to her dog Birdie and celebrated National Pumpkin Day on October 26 with a photo of herself at a pumpkin patch.

Some see jack-o-lanterns, I see muffins. These very exact specific muffins. 🎃 #nationalpumpkinday —– Link in bio for PUMPKIN MAPLE MUFFINS by @alisoneroman, courtesy of: @nytfood A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Oct 26, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Garner joined Instagram in September and has been using the social media site to share some funny content. So far, she has posted workout videos wearing a tutu; a photo of herself taking her pet chicken, Regina George, out for a walk; and even a funny clip of herself on laughing gas after having a dental procedure. The Wakefield star has also been using her platform to show support for hurricane victims and raising awareness for foundations, including Save the Children.

Garner has been moving on with her life since filing for divorce from Affleck, 45, in April. She has even said on Instagram that she’s preparing to go from “mom back into action lady” with new movies roles, including one in the upcoming film Peppermint.

