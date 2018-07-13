With nearly two decades in the public eye, Jennifer Garner is accustomed to her private life not being so private. But the 46-year-old will never get used to the sight of 20 cars parked outside her house, as was her experience during her marriage with and subsequent divorce from ex Ben Affleck.

“Looking back on that, I really feel the stress of it,” she told CBS News in a Sunday Morning interview set to air this Sunday, July 15. “I really, I could cry talking about it.”

And Garner still has the public’s fascination, even three years after she and Ben announced their separation.

“What I think I’ve learned is that the scrutiny in your private life puts a pressure to make something happen,” the Alias alum said. “You feel a pressure to hurry up and get married, ‘cause you think that’ll end the ‘Are they engaged? Are they not?’ [talk]. And that’s true in the reverse, as well. If there is any inkling of trouble, or if the tabloids decide there’s trouble, it can create trouble.”

Garner added: “But to be honest, public scrutiny, everyone says, ‘Oh, you’ve had to go through this in public.’ The public isn’t what’s hard. What’s hard is going through it.”

These days, as Affleck, 45, has moved on with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, Garner is “ready to go with her feelings and give love another try,” a pal told Us Weekly in March. “[It’s] no exaggeration to say that Ben broke her heart and left her in a terrible place emotionally, [but] it’s been almost three years since they called it quits. It’s time for her to move on.”

CBS Sunday Morning airs Sundays at 9 a.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!