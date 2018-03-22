Jennifer Garner knew exactly what to get for the girl who has everything. The actress helped Reese Witherspoon mark her 42nd birthday on Thursday, March 22, with a very special musical tribute on Instagram.

“Hey, @reesewitherspoon! I don’t know why you’re on my mind today . . .,” Garner captioned her video. In the clip, the mother of three — clad in full in a full marching band outfit — plays “Happy Birthday to You” on her saxophone.

The self-proclaimed “band geek” proudly played the alto saxophone at John Adams Junior High in West Virginia.

“You know when you walk in a parade you have to really smoothly go heel-toe . . . because you don’t want to jostle your instrument. You want a steady gait,” she explained during a 2016 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “You want to key off with the person to your right because you want a straight line. You cannot mess around.”

Garner wasn’t the only one to give Witherspoon a shoutout on her special day. Her Wrinkle in Time costar Mindy Kaling shared a photo from the set, writing: “Happy birthday, queen, You are life so fun!”

Meanwhile, Zoe Salanda tweeted, “Happy Birthday @RWitherspoon! Hope today is as magical as you are!”

When Garner turns 46 next month, she can expect a special message from Witherspoon. Last year the Big Little Lies star posted a throwback picture with the caption: “Here’s looking’ at you, Jen! Happy birthday to my gorgeous friend #JenniferGarner who always laughs at my jokes and my bad dance moves. Love you!”

Witherspoon is currently shooting season 2 of Big Little Lies.

