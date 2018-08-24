Nothing gets past Jennifer Garner when it comes to her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

“She wants him to be honest and he usually is,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She tends to find out about things, and Ben is very open with her. They are good friends.”

Case in point: The Alias alum, 46, was well aware that the Oscar winner, also 46, was slipping back into old habits when she helped stage an intervention on Wednesday, August 22. Later that day, he agreed to return to rehab for a third time to battle alcoholism.

Garner and Affleck realize that the most important thing in their lives is their three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“They are on the same page with giving [the kids] the best life possible and being the best coparents that they can be,” the source tells Us.

The pair announced in June 2015 that they called it quits on their 10-year marriage “after much thought and careful consideration.” They both filed for divorce in April 2017, but the actress has since been stalling the proceedings.

“Jen wanted to give Ben the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety,” a source previously told Us ahead of Affleck’s latest stint in rehab. “She isn’t in a rush.”

A second insider recently told Us, “Jen is the only one Ben listens to. She has been down this road with him for years and is the only one that can really get through.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

