Jennifer Garner didn’t have the warmest welcome to San Diego Comic-Con, getting stuck in an elevator for a lengthy period in between her panel debut.

“Hey, guys, we’re stuck on this elevator [and] I could use a Wolverine; I could use a Deadpool,” Garner, 52, quipped in a Saturday, July 27, Instagram video. “I could use someone [and] we’re looking for stairs. OK, thanks for having us here. My first Comic Con!”

Garner attended SDCC on Friday, July 26, in support of Deadpool & Wolverine, in which she reprises her Daredevil role of Elektra. Garner was among the star-studded cameos in the film, which came out on Friday, and one of many who joined stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackson at the California-based convention.

It is unclear whether Garner was trapped in the elevator before or after the panel. In her Instagram post, she shared multiple videos taken at various points while waiting in the stalled elevator.

After 10 minutes, Garner found the enclosed space to be “toasty,” which made her start to sweat.

“I’m schvitzy [and] I need to blot,” she joked. “‘Don’t cut the blue wire’ is what we’re hearing. I think I heard on an episode of The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine or something that you’re supposed to sit, so we’re sitting.”

Garner tried to wait patiently on the elevator floor but got antsy approximately 40 minutes into the ordeal. She tried to start a singalong of “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” before her group called emergency responders for assistance.

After “about an hour,” elevator lights and sounds resumed but the cubicle remained stationary. To promote good vibes, Garner started singing Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.” (The song also appears in Deadpool & Wolverine after the pop icon, 64, personally gave Reynolds, 47, permission to include it.)

The elevator doors were finally pried open by firefighters after one hour and 12 minutes, leading Garner and her crew to applaud and cheer.

Garner’s celebrity friends appreciated how the actress stayed serene in the heat of the moment.

“Okay, no way oh my god how are you so calm,” Gwyneth Paltrow asked via Instagram comment.

Tracee Ellis Ross, for her part, added, “Oh my! Well done on staying calm!”

Incident aside, Garner was excited to make her SDCC debut.

“I was thrilled to be at #sdcc with these incredible friends,” she captioned a second Instagram post on Friday. “@slevydirect, @vancityreynolds and @thehughjackman—you killed it, guys, congratulations. @deadpoolmovie in theaters now!”