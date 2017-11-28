Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga’s breakup is taking another difficult turn. The Oscar winner’s ex-fiancé has been granted primary custody over the former couple’s 8-year-old son, David Jr., TMZ reports.

According to the news site, the “Spotlight” singer, 36, and Otunga, 37, have reached a temporary agreement in their split. The contract gives the former wrestler custody over the exes’ son for the majority of the time as Hudson is currently residing in London while filming The Voice UK and frequently travels to Los Angeles for The Voice.

As previously reported, Hudson and Otunga got engaged in 2008 after a few months of dating and welcomed David Jr. in 2009. The pair parted ways in late November after nearly 10 years together. “They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” a rep for the American Idol alum told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 16. “Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

In legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Dreamgirls actress alleged that Otunga has exhibited “increasingly aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior” toward her. She also claimed that Otunga had been violent with her in the presence of their son.

Otunga’s lawyer, Tracy M. Rizzo, responded to the claims in a statement to Us: “David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent graded residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effect to gain unfair advantage in the custody dispute.”

“As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE. Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim.” Rizzo continued. “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

Hudson returned to The Voice on Monday, November 20, for the show’s live taping. The “Remember Me” songstress seemed to be in good spirits as she cheered on her team and joked with the judges.

