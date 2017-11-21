Jennifer Hudson Returns to ‘The Voice’ for Live Taping After Split News

Jennifer Hudson is back to work following the news of her split from fiancé David Otunga. The American Idol alum appeared to be in good spirits as she took on fellow Voice coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus during a live taping of the show on Monday, November 20.

Hudson, 36, cheered on her team and connected with fans on social media during the performances. “Show time!!!!!! #thevoice #teamJhud,” she tweeted. “Every time i hear a great performance i get more and more anxious for my team!”

At one point, she also joked about the competition. “#TeamMiley did not come to play!! Ok!! Ok!!! I hear you loud and clear! #TheVoice,” she wrote.

Last week, Us Weekly confirmed that Hudson and the former wrestler, 37, are splitting after 10 years together. The exes, who are parents of son David Jr., 8, got engaged in 2008.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” a rep for the singer told Us in a statement on November 16. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

The breakup hasn’t been easy, however. In response, Otunga announced that he would be fighting for primary custody of their child. “David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute,” his attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, told Us in a statement.

“As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him,” he continued. “Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

In her request for a protective order, Hudson has accused Otunga of “aggressive” behavior, which he has denied. Hudson also alleges that Otunga removed their son from school without notifying her on November 10. Hudson claimed in the filing that the “frequency and intensity of David’s conduct has escalated to the point that I am now living in fear for my physical and emotional safety and that of my son.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!