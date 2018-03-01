Jennifer Lawrence Unsure If She Will Speak to Ryan Seacrest at Oscars

Hasn’t made up her mind just yet. Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she’s unsure if she will be speaking to Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 4, following the sexual misconduct allegations that have come out against him.

During an interview with The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, February 28, the host detailed the allegations against Seacrest, 43, and asked the Red Sparrow star, 27, if she would be speaking with him at the awards show. “I don’t know about the Ryan Seacrest thing,” she said. “I think it is scary, you know. He has not been to trial for anything. I am not a judge. I am not a jury, you know. I don’t know… That is where this stuff gets tricky. I can’t imagine him being sexual.”

As previously reported, Seacrest was accused of misconduct in November by an anonymous E! News stylist. He denied the allegations at the time and the network later said in a statement that it found “no sufficient evidence to substantiate” the claims. The wardrobe stylist, Suzie Hardy, went public on Monday, February 26, and told Variety that Seacrest once allegedly shoved her head near his crotch and hugged her in his underwear multiple times.

“E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough. Over the course of a two-month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant,” a statement from the network read. “The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.”

The TV personality again denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly. “Variety published a salacious story that revealed the specific claims against me for the first time — even though an independent third-party investigator found insufficient evidence to support the claims,” he said on Tuesday, February 27. “I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”

On Wednesday, Lawrence also shared her thoughts about his network, E!. “I mean, there is a lot to think about with E!, you know? I have always had a problem with the Fashion Police,” she said. “I don’t have a problem with talking about what women are wearing. There was a time they were… they were just mean about people’s bodies, things you shouldn’t say.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Oscar winner will be working on a docuseries inspired by the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements with former E! News host Catt Sadler, who left the network because of an alleged pay inequality. “They aren’t bringing another costar up,” Lawrence said. “I have noticed that they keep cycling these women and I am going… is that so you don’t have to pay another woman equally to Jason [Kennedy]? Is this just a way to still maintain that you are not paying women equally?”

Live From the Red Carpet will air on E! on Sunday, March 4, at 5 p.m ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!